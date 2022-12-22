Market in the red again: 146 stocks hit 52-week lows; investors lose ₹7.35 lakh cr this week3 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 06:32 PM IST
In past 2 days, the market has lost ₹6.84 lakh crore in market cap
On Thursday, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) witnessed a strong bearish trend with 146 stocks recording their 52-week low on the table. This was accompanied by a massive loss in market cap with ₹2.39 lakh crore of investors' wealth getting wiped out within a day. This week has broadly been on a bearish tone for Indian stocks with benchmark Sensex giving up on the 61,000 mark. Domestic equities have continued on a three-day losing streak.
