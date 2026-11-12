147% up in five years! Multibagger stock TGV SRAAC rally 8% today | What's behind the rally? Q2 results, returns

Multibagger chemical stock TGV SRAAC jumped over 7.71% in Thursday's trading session after the company reported strong financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September, 2026, on Wednesday.

TGV SRAAC share price opened at ₹125.50 apiece on BSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹120.65 on Wednesday and touched an intraday high of ₹137.80 on November 12.

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TGV SRAAC Q2 results 2026 TGV SRAAC reported a strong performance in the second quarter of FY27, with its net profit rising 50.4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹55.72 crore, compared to ₹37.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The net profit figure includes discontinued operations. The company's profit before tax (PBT) increased to ₹76.84 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹49.89 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company's revenue from operations increased 18.1% YoY to ₹590.47 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹499.94 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income also rose to ₹596.57 crore from ₹503.18 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting growth in its overall operating performance.

On the operational front, TGV SRAAC reported EBITDA of ₹111 crore for the September quarter, registering a 19.4% YoY increase. Its EBITDA margin stood at 18.78%, indicating an improvement in operating earnings alongside higher revenue.

Overall, the company's Q2 FY27 performance reflected growth across revenue, operating earnings and profitability, with net profit recording a sharper increase than revenue during the quarter.

TGV SRAAC share price returns Shares of TGV SRAAC have delivered positive returns across most time periods, gaining 10.45% over the past week and 15% in the last two weeks. However, the stock's gains moderated to 5.70% over the past month, indicating some consolidation after its recent rally.

Over the past three months and six months, TGV SRAAC shares have surged 23%. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has delivered a return of 18%, reflecting positive performance so far in 2026.

Looking at its longer-term performance, TGV SRAAC shares have gained 13.32% over the past year and 18% over two years. The stock has delivered stronger returns over an extended period, rising 24% in three years.

Over the past decade, TGV SRAAC shares have generated multibagger returns, surging 147% in five years and 514% in ten years.