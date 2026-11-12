147% up in five years! Multibagger stock TGV SRAAC rally 8% today | What's behind the rally? Q2 results, returns

Multibagger chemical stock TGV SRAAC jumped over 7.71% in Thursday's trading session after the company reported strong financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September, 2026, on Wednesday.

TGV SRAAC share price opened at ₹125.50 apiece on BSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹120.65 on Wednesday and touched an intraday high of ₹137.80 on November 12.

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TGV SRAAC Q2 results 2026 TGV SRAAC reported a strong performance in the second quarter of FY27, with its net profit rising 50.4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹55.72 crore, compared to ₹37.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The net profit figure includes discontinued operations. The company's profit before tax (PBT) increased to ₹76.84 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹49.89 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company's revenue from operations increased 18.1% YoY to ₹590.47 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹499.94 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income also rose to ₹596.57 crore from ₹503.18 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting growth in its overall operating performance.

On the operational front, TGV SRAAC reported EBITDA of ₹111 crore for the September quarter, registering a 19.4% YoY increase. Its EBITDA margin stood at 18.78%, indicating an improvement in operating earnings alongside higher revenue.

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Overall, the company's Q2 FY27 performance reflected growth across revenue, operating earnings and profitability, with net profit recording a sharper increase than revenue during the quarter.

TGV SRAAC share price returns Shares of TGV SRAAC have delivered positive returns across most time periods, gaining 10.45% over the past week and 15% in the last two weeks. However, the stock's gains moderated to 5.70% over the past month, indicating some consolidation after its recent rally.

Over the past three months and six months, TGV SRAAC shares have surged 23%. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has delivered a return of 18%, reflecting positive performance so far in 2026.

Looking at its longer-term performance, TGV SRAAC shares have gained 13.32% over the past year and 18% over two years. The stock has delivered stronger returns over an extended period, rising 24% in three years.

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Over the past decade, TGV SRAAC shares have generated multibagger returns, surging 147% in five years and 514% in ten years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.