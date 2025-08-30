1,470% rally in five years! Multibagger penny stock under ₹2 declares ₹500 crore fundraise via QIP

Multibagger penny stock: Shares of Excel Realty N Infra, a multibagger penny stock priced below ₹2, will be in focus on Monday, September 1, after the company announced a ₹500 crore fundraising plan.

In an exchange filing, post-market trading hours on Friday, Excel Realty N Infra announced that its Board of Directors have approved the issuance of equity shares through qualified institutional placement (QIP) for an amount worth ₹500 crore.

"Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 29, 2025, has inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: Issue of Equity Shares through Qualified Institutions Placement (“QIP’) for an aggregate amount up to ₹500,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Hundred Crores only)," the company with a market cap of nearly ₹200 crore said in a filing.

However, the proposal is subject to the receipt of approval of the Members of the Company and such other approval(s)/ permission(s)/ consent(s)/ sanction(s) of any government/ regulatory/ statutory authorities, as may be required, it added.

Microcap Excel Realty N Infra also added that the total number of securities proposed to be issued through QIP shall be determined after fixation of the issue price at the time of issuance of securities.

Excel Realty N Infra Share Price Trend Penny stock below ₹2, Excel Realty N Infra, closed higher ahead of the board meeting outcome, defying the weak broader market sentiment.

Excel Realty N Infra share price settled at ₹1.41, up 1.44% on the BSE on Friday.

The stock has given stellar returns in the short and long term, emerging as a consistent performer. According to BSE data, in the last six months, this penny stock has jumped 85% while on a year-to-date basis, the scrip is up 13%.

Meanwhile, in the last one year, Excel Realty N Infra shares have added 78%. On a longer time frame, Excel Realty N Infra has emerged as a multibagger stock, rising 303% in two years and 1467% in five years.

Penny stock below ₹2 hit its 52-week high of ₹1.86 on November 27, 2024, while its 52-week low stands at ₹0.65, touched on May 12.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.