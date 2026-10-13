1:5 bonus shares, 1:5 stock split effect: Multibagger NSE SME stock turns ₹1.04 lakh into ₹11.64 lakh in 8 years

Multibagger stock | 1:5 bonus shares, 1:5 stock split effect: Long-term stock market investors enjoy the benefit of a stock price rally and various other benefits that the company board announces with the passage of time. These benefits include dividends, stock splits, share buybacks, bonus shares, etc. Prima facie, these benefits may not appear lucrative at first glance. However, these benefits enable a stock market investor to generate wealth in the long term. This wealth creation trick applies to IPO investors as well.

To understand how these benefits lead to an increase in one's absolute investment value, one needs to look at the journey of ShreeOswal Seeds & Chemicals shares. ShreeOswal Seeds & Chemicals IPO was launched in June 2018 at a price band of ₹25 to ₹26. The SME stock was proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. It was listed on the NSE SME platform at ₹27.85 per share on 20th June 2018 and closed at ₹27 per share on the listing date. However, if a share allottee had remained invested in this SME stock despite the flat listing, they would have generated a whopping return. This is because of the two major corporate announcements made by the company board post-listing. These two announcements are a stock split and bonus shares.

ShreeOswal Seeds & Chemicals stock split history According to information available on the NSE website, the SME stock traded ex-split on 18 August 2023 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the 1:5 stock split. The company board had declared about the sub-division of the company shares from the face value of ₹10 per share to ₹2 per share.

This means that the shareholding of an eligible shareholder increased to 5 times after availing of the 1:5 stock split.

ShreeOswal Seeds & Chemicals bonus share history According to information available on the NSE website, the SME stock traded ex-bonus on 2 February 2024 for finalising the list of eligible shareholders for the 1:5 bonus shares. This means the shareholding of an eligible shareholder changed to five times after availing the 1:5 bonus shares.

Stock split, bonus share effect The ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals IPO was launched in June 2018 at a price band of ₹25 to ₹26. The IPO lot size was 4,000 shares. So, the minimum investment required to apply for the NSE SME IPO was ₹1.04 lakh ( ₹26 x 4000).

This means that if an investor in the IPO had remained invested in the stock till date, he or she would have availed both the stock split and the bonus shares benefit, and his or her shareholding would have increased to 1,00,000 (4,000 x 5 x 5).

Multibagger stock turns ₹ 1.04 lakh into ₹ 11.64 lakh So, if an investor had remained invested in this NSE SME stock to date, after the IPO allotment process, its net shareholding in the company would have been 1,00,000. The stock finished on Monday at ₹11.64 apiece. So, the absolute value of ₹1.04 lakh for long-term investors after around eight years was ₹11.64 lakh ( ₹11.64 x 1,00,000).

ShreeOswal Seeds & Chemicals Q1FY27 results ShreeOswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd reported a sharp improvement in its June 2026 quarter, with YoY increases in revenue and net profit. The company announced its Q1FY27 results on August 13, 2026. The Net profit of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals rose 68.54% to ₹12.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, as against ₹7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.53% to ₹117.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against ₹97.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.