1:5 bonus shares: Berger Paints shares jump as stock trades ex-bonus today2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Bonus shares 2023: Berger Paints had informed Indian bourses about issuance of bonus shares while declaring its Q1FY24 results
Bonus shares 2023: Berger Paints shares witnessed buying interest during early morning deals on Friday as the stock is trading ex-bonus today. After price adjustment, Berger Paints shares opened lower at ₹627.30 apiece on BSE but it soon gained momentum and hit intraday high of ₹643.50 per share levels, logging over 2 per cent intraday rise during Friday session.
