15 multibagger small-cap stocks tumbled between 15% and 30% from 52-week highs; check full list
15 stocks have seen declines of up to 30% from their one-year highs. It's worth noting that all these stocks have recorded multibagger returns over the past year, and even with the recent adjustments, they still show gains ranging between 100% and 300%.
Small-cap stocks have faced significant pressure in recent sessions, even as benchmark indices reached new record highs. Investors in these stocks enjoyed a remarkable run over the past year, driving up valuations to expensive levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started