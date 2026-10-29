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15% return in week! Small cap under ₹50 hits 4th upper circuit - What's next for investors? Q2, stop loss, target

SC Agrotech shares rose nearly 15% in a week and hit consecutive upper circuits, with optimism surrounding its Q2FY27 results. Check technical analysis of the small cap stock

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published29 Oct 2026, 01:53 PM IST
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Small cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 surges 15% return in week (AI image for representational purpose)
Small cap stock under ₹50 surges 15% return in week (AI image for representational purpose)
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Small-cap stock under 50: Shares of SC Agrotech Limited hit upper circuit during Thursday’s intraday trading session , building on to gains made over the past few trading sessions. The small cap stock has surged nearly 15% over the last one week.

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The sharp rally in the agricultural products came amid investors’ enthusiasm regarding the corporate earnings announcement by SC Agrotech Limited.

SC Agrotech Limited share price rallies 15% in week: Will the rally continue?

Rally in the small cap stock has helped it to break a key resistance point amid optimism around the Q2FY27 result announcement, highlighted Mahesh M Ojha, VP-Research and Business Development at KC Securities.

According to the expert, investors may consider stop loss for SC Agrotech Limited at 34 per share and the scrip may see resistance near 39.80 per share. A sustained breakout from that mark, would help SC Agrotech stock to find support near 42 per share. Investors can consider profit booking after 45 apiece, as per the expert.

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SC Agrotech Limited Q2 results

SC Agrotech Limited’s net profit zoomed to 1,021.01 lakh in Q2FY27 against a net profit of 21.21 crore reported in Q2FY26. Its net profit stood at 955.90 lakh in Q1FY27. The company’s net revenue from operations surged to 4,525.94 crore during the quarter under review against 501.69 lakh.

SC Agrotech Limited share price trend

The stock hit back-to-back upper circuits twice during Thursday’s intraday session, following a similar double upper-circuit move in the previous trading session.

SC Agrotech Limited share price was trading 5% higher at 37.38 per share with a market capitalisation of 284.07 crore at 1:44 pm. The stock has delivered 15% return over the past one week. Its share price value has surged 25% in six months and 116% in one year.

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