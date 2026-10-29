15% return in week! Small cap under ₹50 hits 4th upper circuit - What's next for investors? Q2, stop loss, target

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Shares of SC Agrotech Limited hit upper circuit during Thursday’s intraday trading session , building on to gains made over the past few trading sessions. The small cap stock has surged nearly 15% over the last one week.

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The sharp rally in the agricultural products came amid investors’ enthusiasm regarding the corporate earnings announcement by SC Agrotech Limited.

SC Agrotech Limited share price rallies 15% in week: Will the rally continue? Rally in the small cap stock has helped it to break a key resistance point amid optimism around the Q2FY27 result announcement, highlighted Mahesh M Ojha, VP-Research and Business Development at KC Securities.

According to the expert, investors may consider stop loss for SC Agrotech Limited at ₹34 per share and the scrip may see resistance near ₹39.80 per share. A sustained breakout from that mark, would help SC Agrotech stock to find support near ₹42 per share. Investors can consider profit booking after ₹45 apiece, as per the expert.

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SC Agrotech Limited Q2 results SC Agrotech Limited’s net profit zoomed to ₹1,021.01 lakh in Q2FY27 against a net profit of ₹21.21 crore reported in Q2FY26. Its net profit stood at ₹955.90 lakh in Q1FY27. The company’s net revenue from operations surged to ₹4,525.94 crore during the quarter under review against ₹501.69 lakh.

SC Agrotech Limited share price trend The stock hit back-to-back upper circuits twice during Thursday’s intraday session, following a similar double upper-circuit move in the previous trading session.

SC Agrotech Limited share price was trading 5% higher at ₹37.38 per share with a market capitalisation of ₹284.07 crore at 1:44 pm. The stock has delivered 15% return over the past one week. Its share price value has surged 25% in six months and 116% in one year.

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