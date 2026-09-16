1:5 stock split alert! Mukul Agrawal-portfolio stock nearing record date; delivers 400% return in 5 years | Do you own?

Shares of TAAL Tech Limited ended 2% higher on Wednesday, September 16, ahead of the scheduled record date for stock split. The engineering research and development stock services company had announced a stock split in 1:5 ratio.

TAAL Tech stock split The company’s board of directors announced sub-division of the equity shares that have been approved by the company shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on September 1.

The stock split will take place for each “existing Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up shall be sub-divided into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupee Two only) each fully paid-up,” stated the firm in its BSE filing released earlier.

Rationale behind stock split The company has announced a stock split to increase the liquidity among TAAL Tech shares. THe main rationale behind the corporate action is to increase “the number of outstanding shares and reduce the price per share, making the stock more affordable and accessible to a wider investor base.”

TAAL Tech stock split would improve trading liquidity, enhance market participation, and potentially attract new investors, as per the company’s BSE filing.

TAAL Tech stock split record date The company’s board of directors has fixed Tuesday, September 22, as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the corporate action. Which means that interest people must own the stock before the record date for stock split.

Mukul Agrawal portfolio TAAL Tech is one of the key stocks from ace investor Mukul Agrawal’s portfolio. As per the BSE data available on September 16, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, owns 8.92% shares of the company, which is equivalent to 2,77,931 shares of the company.