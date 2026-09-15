1:5 Stock split alert: Oriana Power set for major share division announcement; check record date, other details

Oriana Power share price ended higher on Tuesday, September 15, ahead of the upcoming record date for its stock split corporate action. The renewable energy company has announced a stock split in the ratio of 1:5. The corporate action’s record date is set to fall this week.

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Oriana Power stock split The company’s board of directors had approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5. Which means that the company’s board of directors had approved “sub-division/ stock-split of equity shares with a face value of ₹2 (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up, subject to approval of shareholders,” as per the company’s NSE filing released earlier.

The proposed stock split would mean that “one existing fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten only) each held by a shareholder, five fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 (Rupees Two only) each shall be credited,” after stock split.

Oriana Power stock split record date The company’s board of directors had approved a stock split in the ratio of 5:1. The board has fixed Friday, September 18 as the record date. Which means that investors must own the stock before the record date for the payout.

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“The Board of Directors of the Company has today fixed Friday, 18th September 2026 as the “Record Date” for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders of the Company for Sub-division / Split of the existing 1 (One) equity share of having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up into 5 (Five) equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up.”

Oriana Power share price trend Oriana Power stock closed 3.54% higher at ₹1,270.75 per share on NSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,582.06 crore (total MCap). The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹1,305 per share and an intraday low of ₹1,230 per share. THe stock has delivered close to 4.31% return in one week. But it has declined around 43.56% in 2026 so far. The company scrip has declined around 49% in one year. Its share price value has surged 255.77% in three years.

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