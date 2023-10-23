1:5 stock split: Multibagger NSE stock Geekay Wires trades ex-split after 400% rally in YTD
Multibagger stock: Board of directors of the NSE listed company has fixed 23rd October 2023 as record date for stock split
Stock split 2023: Shares of Geekay Wires Limited are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. This small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹387 crore has risen from around ₹75 to ₹365 apiece levels on NSE, delivering to the tune of 400 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time. However, the small-cap company board has decided to reward its long term investors positional investors from its capital reserve.
