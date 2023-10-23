Stock split 2023: Shares of Geekay Wires Limited are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. This small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹387 crore has risen from around ₹75 to ₹365 apiece levels on NSE, delivering to the tune of 400 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time. However, the small-cap company board has decided to reward its long term investors positional investors from its capital reserve. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board of directors of the multibagger stock has declared stock split in 1:5 ratio. The company board also fixed stock split record date on 23rd October 2023. So, the small-cap stock is going to trade ex-split today.

Geekay Wires news Informing Indian stock market bourses about the stock split record date, the NSE listed stock said, "This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Monday, October, 23 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for Sub-division/Split of every 1 (one) equity share of the nominal/face value of Rs. 10/- (rupees ten only) each into 5 (Five) equity shares of the nominal/face value of Rs. 2/- (rupees Two only) each."

Geekay Wires share price history In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹280 to ₹365 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 30 per cent in this time. In last six months, the small-cap stock has delivered 120 per cent return to its long term investors. In last one year, the small-cap stock has risen from around ₹56 to ₹365 apiece levels, logging around 550 per cent rise in this time.

This multibagger stock is available for trade on NSE only and its market cap is around 387 crore. In last twenty sessions, its average trade volume is 15,920 that means the stock is a low float stock and it may trade either ways on a signle trigger. Its 52-week high is ₹399.80 apiece while its 52-week low is ₹54.90 per share.

