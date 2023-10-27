Stock split 2023: Shares of Talbros Automotive Components Limited will be one of the stocks in focus today. The auto stock, which is backed by ace investors Vijay Kedia, Dolly Khanna and Sanjeev Parekh has declared stock split in 1:5 ratio. The company board has fixed 27th October 2023 as record date for sub-division of shares. So, once the stock market opens on Friday, Indian bourses will adjust Talbros Automotive shares in sync with 1:5 stock split.

On Thursday, Talbros Automotive shares ended at ₹1,047.65 apiece on NSE and after price adjustment, this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock price would come around ₹210 ahead of the market opening on Friday.

Talbros Automotive Components stock split

This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock informed Indian bourses about the effective date of stock split citing, "This is in continuation to our communication dated 27th September, 2023 with respect to Subdivision/Split of existing Equity Shares of the Company from 1 (One) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 5 (Five) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up with effect from 27th October, 2023 (Record Date)."

Vijay Kedia shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd for July to September 2023 quarter, Vijay Kedia holds 1,50,000 company shares, which is 1.22 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Dolly Khanna shareholding

In July to September 2023 shareholding pattern of the auto company, Chennai-based ace investor Dolly Khanna holds 1,93,215 company shares, which is 1.57 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Sanjeev Parekh shareholding

According to Talbros Automotive Components shareholding pattern for Q2FY24, Sanjeev Parekh holds 1,42,681 company shares or 1.16 per cent stake in the company.

