1:5 stock split: Vijay Kedia, Dolly Khanna portfolio stock in focus as share trades ex-split today
Vijay Kedia portolio stock ended on Thursday at ₹1,047.65 apiece on NSE
Stock split 2023: Shares of Talbros Automotive Components Limited will be one of the stocks in focus today. The auto stock, which is backed by ace investors Vijay Kedia, Dolly Khanna and Sanjeev Parekh has declared stock split in 1:5 ratio. The company board has fixed 27th October 2023 as record date for sub-division of shares. So, once the stock market opens on Friday, Indian bourses will adjust Talbros Automotive shares in sync with 1:5 stock split.
