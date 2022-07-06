15 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if you own any

15 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if you own any10 min read . 07:45 PM IST
- As per the data of BSE, a total of 15 stocks are going to turn ex-dividend tomorrow as for all these stocks the record date has been set as 8th July.
Market watchers or stock investors should keep in mind that the shares of Greenlam Industries, DCM Shriram, Hitech Corporation, Axis Bank, Bank of India, The Indian Card Clothing Company, L&T Technology Services, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Mayur Uniquoters, Oberoi Realty, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited, and Minda Industries are going to turn ex-dividend tomorrow as for all these stocks the record date has been set as 8th July to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of dividend payment.
Greenlam Industries has announced a 120.00% equity dividend, or ₹1.2 per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2022. For the purpose of dividend the company has said in its exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 and 60 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made therein, we would like to inform that the record date is fixed as Friday, July 08, 2022 for determining the eligible members of the Company for payment of final dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2021-22." The stock shall turn ex-dividend tomorrow on 7th July 2022, and the stock closed today at ₹319.05 with an upside gap of 1.03%.
DCM Shriram has announced a 245 percent equity dividend, or ₹4.90 per share, for the fiscal year that ended March 2022. 8th July 2022 has been set as the record date for dividend and hence the stock shall trade ex-dividend tomorrow. The shares of DCM Shriram closed today at ₹978 level up by 2.53% from its previous close.
The Board of the company has informed BSE by saying that “As intimated earlier to the Exchange vide letter dated May 14, 2022, the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 had recommended a dividend @ Re. 1/- per share (i.e. 10%) on equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Company has fixed Friday, July 8, 2022 as the Record Date for ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders to receive dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, if approved at the AGM, will be paid on or after Monday July 18, 2022 and within stipulated time, to those members whose names appear on the register of members of the Company or register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as on Friday, July 8, 2022, subject to deduction of tax at source."
In trade tomorrow on 7th July, the stock will trade without the value of the upcoming dividend.
For the fiscal year that ended in March 2022, Axis Bank issued a 50% equity dividend with a face value of ₹2 or ₹1 per share. In BSE exchange filing, Axis Bank has said “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Friday, July 8, 2022 has been fixed as the record date to determine the members who will be eligible for final dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing 28th Annual General Meeting." And hence the stock shall trade ex-dividend tomorrow.
Subject to shareholder approval at the Bank of India's upcoming 26th Annual General Meeting, the bank has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.00 (i.e. 20 percent) each equity share (Face Value Rs. 10/- each fully paid up) for the FY2022-23. 8th July 2022 has been fixed as the record date by the bank and the shares of BOI shall turn ex-dividend tomorrow on 7th July. On the NSE, the stock closed today at ₹46.90 up by 2.29% from its previous close and on a year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock has fallen over 10% so far in 2022.
The Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on 27th June, declared a special interim dividend of Rs. 25/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each to be paid for the financial year 2022-23. To determine the eligibility of the shareholders, the company has fixed 8th July 2022 as the record date and the stock shall turn ex-dividend on 7th July. On the NSE, the stock closed at ₹294 down by 3.81% from the previous level. The stock has gained by 73.35 per cent over the past year, and as of the start of 2022, it has climbed by 5.83 per cent YTD.
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Saturday, July 9, 2022 to Friday, July 15, 2022 (both days inclusive),for the purpose of holding the 10thAGM and in order to determine the Members entitled to receive the Final Dividend of Rs. 15.00/- per share of Rs. 2/- each for the year ended March 31, 2022. In respect of shares held in Electronic form, the said dividend will be paid on the basis of the details of beneficial ownership furnished by the Depositories, as at the close of Friday, July 8, 2022 and in respect of shares held in Physical form, the said dividend will be paid to those Members whose names will appear on the Register of Members of the Company as on the close of Friday, July 8, 2022. The Final Dividend if approved by the shareholders shall be paid by the Company on or after July 20, 2022."
On 7th July or tomorrow, the shares of the company shall trade ex-dividend.
In BSE exchange filing, the company has stated that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, July 8, 2022 as the Record Date and the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, July 9, 2022 to Friday, July 22, 2022 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of declaration of dividend. The Dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company shall be paid/dispatched on or after Monday, July 25, 2022 but within a period of 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company."
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd shall turn ex-dividend tomorrow.
By informing BSE, the company has confirmed that “The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 90/- (including special dividend of Rs. 60) per equity share on face value of Rs.10 each for the year ended 31 st March 2022, subject to approval of members at 97th Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 26th July, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, 8th July, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2022. The dividend, if approved by the members will be paid on or after Wednesday, 27th July, 2022."
The stock closed today at ₹1,795.80 level up by 0.51% from its previous close of ₹1786.60 and the shares of the company shall go ex-dividend on 7th July.
For the fiscal year 2021–2022, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 8 per equity share. The company has said in a exchange filing that “Further to our intimation dated May 26, 2022, we wish to inform that the Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of the Final Dividend for financial year 2021-22 is July 8, 2022. The Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders, shall be paid/dispatched to the shareholders on or before September 6, 2022."
The stock shall trade ex-dividend tomorrow and on the NSE today the shares of the company closed at ₹10,964.00 level up by 1.52% from its previous close.
“The Board of Directors, at its Meeting held today, has recommended a final dividend of ₹6 {INR Six only) per equity share for FY 2021-2022 and has fixed Friday, July 8, 2022 as Record Date pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEB I {Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for ascertaining eligibility of Members for the payment of aforesaid final dividend, if declared at the forthcoming 24th Annual l General Meeting by the Members of the Company. Final Dividend shall be paid on or after Tuesday, August 02, 2022, if declared," the company has stated in an exchange filing.
On the NSE, the stock closed at ₹3,784.85 level up by 0.90% from its previous close and YTD the stock has fallen 10.38% so far in 2022.
Mayur Uniquoters has announced a 40.00 percent equity dividend, or ₹2 per share, for the fiscal year that ended March 2022. “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed-Friday, July 8, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022," the company has said in BSE exchange filing.
The stock closed at ₹356.60 level on the NSE today and so far in 2022 the stock has fallen 34% YTD.
A 30% equity dividend, or ₹3 per share, has been declared by Oberoi Realty for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022. “Kindly take note that July 8, 2022 shall be the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend on equity shares for FY2021-22. Accordingly, the said dividend, as recommended by the Board, if declared and approved at the above Annual General Meeting, will be paid to those members whose names appear on the Register of Members at the end of day on July 8, 2022," the company has said in its exchange filing.
The shares of Oberoi Realty shall turn ex-dividend tomorrow and in trade today the stock closed at ₹781.80 level up by 2.09% from its previous close.
On 20th May 2022, the company has informed BSE that “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have recommended a dividend of Rs.12/- per equity share of Re.5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 to the shareholders for approval. The said dividend, if approved at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), shall be paid on or before August 25, 2022. For the purpose of AGM and payment of dividend, the Register of Members will be closed from July 9th 2022 to July 27th, 2022 (both days inclusive) and the Record date is July 8th, 2022."
The shares of the company shall trade ex-dividend on 7th July 2022.
For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, the company announced a final dividend of Rs. 1 per equity share on a face value of Rs. 2 each, or 50%, and Rs. 0.01 per non-convertible redeemable preference share. “Further to our aforesaid communication(s) and in compliance of Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Record Date has been fixed as Friday, 08 July, 2022, for the purpose of taking the record of eligible shareholders/beneficial owners for payment of final equity dividend and dividend on 0.01% non-convertible preference shares (unlisted), as may be approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company," the company has said in its exchange filing.
The stock closed at ₹968 level on the NSE today and it will trade ex-dividend tomorrow on the stock exchanges.