15 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if you own any

The Board of the company has informed BSE by saying that “As intimated earlier to the Exchange vide letter dated May 14, 2022, the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 had recommended a dividend @ Re. 1/- per share (i.e. 10%) on equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Company has fixed Friday, July 8, 2022 as the Record Date for ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders to receive dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, if approved at the AGM, will be paid on or after Monday July 18, 2022 and within stipulated time, to those members whose names appear on the register of members of the Company or register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as on Friday, July 8, 2022, subject to deduction of tax at source."