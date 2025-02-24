Multibagger penny stock: Investing in stock market requires patience in order to earn good profits, specially penny stocks. There are several multibagger stocks which has multiplied investors wealth in the long-term. One such stock is Hitachi Energy India.

Despite stock market reeling, Hitachi Energy India share price, which is currently trading above 11,800 level on National Stock Exchange (NSE), has skyrocketed nearly 78,566 per cent in five years from ₹15 apiece, translating into over 787 times returns during the period.

Looking at Hitachi Energy India share price history, the stock has remained a wealth creating smack for its shareholders. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made 5 years ago and held over time would have grown significantly to ₹1.18 crore.

Hitachi Energy India stock movement Hitach Energy India share price is trading 2.34 per cent higher at ₹11,837.40 on NSE, despite stock market crash on February 24.

In terms of recent performance, Hitachi Energy India's stock has experienced some volatility. Over the past six months, the stock has fallen over 1.22 per cent, while over the past month, it has gained by approximately 4.34 per cent.

In year-to-date (YTD) time, Hitachi Energy India share price has plunged from ₹15,428.50 to ₹11,897 per share, falling over 23 per cent. The stock had reached an all-time high to 16,534.50 on October 11 last year.

Hitachi Energy India financial overview The company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹137.4 crore, marking a 498.1 per cent year-on-year increase for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024. Meanwhile, operating EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) surged 108.5 per cent YoY to ₹168.9 crore.

The operating EBITDA margin improved to 10.1 per cent, compared to 6.3% in the same period last year.

For the nine-month period from April to December 2024, the company's revenue rose to ₹4,520.3 crore from ₹3,547.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, PAT stood at ₹200.1 crore, significantly higher than ₹50.1 crore in the prior year.

While releasing its earnings, the company stated that the increase was mainly driven by a significant high-voltage direct current (HVDC) order for transmitting renewable energy from Khavda, Gujarat, to Nagpur, Maharashtra. Additionally, the transmission segment, excluding the HVDC order, contributed to the order book growth through power quality and substation projects.

About the company Previously known as ABB Power Products and Systems India, Hitachi Energy India was established in February 2019 after ABB India’s power grid business was demerged, with Hitachi acquiring an 80.1 per cent stake in the newly formed entity.

Currently, its promoter, Zurich-based Hitachi Energy Ltd., holds a 75 per cent stake, while public shareholders own 11 per cent. Among institutional investors, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) hold between 4 per cent and 5.2 per cent, and mutual funds have a 6.74 per cent stake as of the December 2024 quarter.