₹15 to ₹19,030: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹12.60 crore in five years

Multibagger penny stock: Investing in Indian stock market at the time when geopolitical cues are at peak is full of risk. Hence, it is important for investors to do a good research before investing in stocks.

Advertisement

Therefore, we bring you the share price journey of Hitachi Energy India shares which has constantly outperformed and rewarded investors by multibagger returns.

Hitachi Energy India share price, which was once priced at ₹15 in April 2020, is now trading at ₹19,030 on NSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made five years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹12.60 crore.

Hitachi Energy India share price overview The multibagger penny stock Hitachi Energy India were trading flat at ₹18,875 in Monday's trading session on NSE.

The penny stock has rewarded its long-term investors by surging over 124,608.61 per cent in five years.

Advertisement

Looking at the share price trend of last one year, the stock continued to give positive returns. The scrip has ascended 48.10 per cent in six months and 64.65 per cent in last one year.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD) performance, the scrip has gained over 23 per cent since the beginning of 2025, rising from ₹15,428.50 to the current market level.

Hitachi Energy India Q1 results 2025 On July 30, Hitachi Energy India Ltd reported a massive 1,163 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit to ₹131.6 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

In the same quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of ₹10.42 crore.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations rose 11.4 per cent to ₹1,479 crore compared to ₹1,327 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, driven by efficient order execution and sustained enhancements in overall operational efficiency.

At the operational level, EBITDA surged 224 per cent to ₹155 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, compared to ₹47.9 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin for the reporting quarter was 10.5 per cent, up from 3.6 per cent in the same period last fiscal year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.