₹15 to ₹2282: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.52 crore in 15 years

Multibagger stocks: The Indian stock market has remained volatile in the last year amid hefty FII selling, elusive earnings growth and a volatile geopolitical environment. The range-bound nature of the benchmark indices has raised the need to identify stock-specific opportunities.

Here, we look at the share price journey of NGL Fine Chem, a company that has consistently outperformed the broader market and delivered multibagger returns to its investors.

NGL Fine Chem share price, which was once at ₹15 in February 2018, is now trading at ₹2282 on BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made 15 years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹1.52 crore.

NGL Fine Chem share price trend Amid a robust sentiment in the Indian stock market today, NGL Fine Chem share price was trading nearly 2.45% higher at ₹2,233 apiece at the time of writing this report. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,282.75 on February 9.

The pharma stock has given significant returns of 28.55% in the past five trading sessions and 56% in a month.

Zooming out further, the multibagger pharma stock has rallied 83.44% in six months and 49% in a year.

The pharma stock has delivered stellar returns of around 14,000% in the last five years and 127,491% since its listing.

NGL Fine Chem Q3 results 2025 NGL Fine Chem Limited reported a strong performance in Q3 FY26, with consolidated revenue from operations rising 43.11% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹127.51 crore from ₹89.10 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue also grew 6.03% sequentially from ₹120.26 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company’s consolidated net profit surged 1,135.43% YoY to ₹15.69 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with ₹1.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit increased by 63.10% from ₹9.62 crore in Q2 FY26.

Basic earnings per share jumped 1,127.05% to ₹25.40 in Q3 FY26, up from ₹2.07 in the same quarter of FY25.

About the company Established in 1981 and headquartered in Mumbai, India, NGL Fine Chem Limited is a manufacturer and exporter of pharmaceutical products and intermediates, serving both veterinary and human healthcare segments.

The company has a strong global footprint, supplying to over 45 countries and working with more than 400 clients, supported by efficient manufacturing practices and rigorous quality standards. NGL Fine Chem operates state-of-the-art facilities in Navi Mumbai and Tarapur, Maharashtra, equipped with advanced reactor systems and robust R&D infrastructure focused on custom synthesis and process development.