₹15 to ₹2282: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.52 crore in 15 years

NGL Fine Chem, a key player in pharmaceutical products, has seen its share price surge from 15 to 2,282, delivering multibagger gains to its investors.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Feb 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Multibagger stock: The pharma stock has given significant returns of 28.55% in the past five trading sessions and 56% in a month.
Multibagger stocks: The Indian stock market has remained volatile in the last year amid hefty FII selling, elusive earnings growth and a volatile geopolitical environment. The range-bound nature of the benchmark indices has raised the need to identify stock-specific opportunities.

Here, we look at the share price journey of NGL Fine Chem, a company that has consistently outperformed the broader market and delivered multibagger returns to its investors.

NGL Fine Chem share price, which was once at 15 in February 2018, is now trading at 2282 on BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of 1 lakh made 15 years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly 1.52 crore.

NGL Fine Chem share price trend

Amid a robust sentiment in the Indian stock market today, NGL Fine Chem share price was trading nearly 2.45% higher at 2,233 apiece at the time of writing this report. The stock touched an intraday high of 2,282.75 on February 9.

The pharma stock has given significant returns of 28.55% in the past five trading sessions and 56% in a month.

Zooming out further, the multibagger pharma stock has rallied 83.44% in six months and 49% in a year.

The pharma stock has delivered stellar returns of around 14,000% in the last five years and 127,491% since its listing.

NGL Fine Chem Q3 results 2025

NGL Fine Chem Limited reported a strong performance in Q3 FY26, with consolidated revenue from operations rising 43.11% year-on-year (YoY) to 127.51 crore from 89.10 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue also grew 6.03% sequentially from 120.26 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company’s consolidated net profit surged 1,135.43% YoY to 15.69 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with 1.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit increased by 63.10% from 9.62 crore in Q2 FY26.

Basic earnings per share jumped 1,127.05% to 25.40 in Q3 FY26, up from 2.07 in the same quarter of FY25.

About the company

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Mumbai, India, NGL Fine Chem Limited is a manufacturer and exporter of pharmaceutical products and intermediates, serving both veterinary and human healthcare segments.

The company has a strong global footprint, supplying to over 45 countries and working with more than 400 clients, supported by efficient manufacturing practices and rigorous quality standards. NGL Fine Chem operates state-of-the-art facilities in Navi Mumbai and Tarapur, Maharashtra, equipped with advanced reactor systems and robust R&D infrastructure focused on custom synthesis and process development.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

NGL Fine-ChemMultibagger StockPharma StocksIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
