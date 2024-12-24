Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  150% rally in YTD! Multibagger small-cap stock under 100 hits 5% upper circuit

150% rally in YTD! Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹100 hits 5% upper circuit

Shivangini

  • Multibagger small-cap stock under 100: During the quarter that ended on September 30, 2024, the company successfully completed its QIP, issuing 1,95,65,217 equity shares with a face value of 2 each.

Multibagger small-cap stock: MIC Electronics raises 90 crore via QIP, share price hits upper circuit

Multibagger small-cap stock under 100: A small-cap stock under 100 continued its rally, registering an impressive year-to-date (YTD) gain of 150 per cent. On December 24, the stock hit its 5 per cent upper circuit, driven by strong investor sentiment and favorable developments surrounding the company.

MIC Electronics share price was trading in the green, up 5 per cent at 86.76, on December 24, at 10:14 am, on BSE.

MIC Electronics Limited, on December 23, announced that the Competent Authority approved the company's Capacity cum Capability Assessment (CCA) for GPS Location-Based Public Address & Passenger Information System (PAPIS) and LED destination boards for AC and Non-AC ICF and LHB coaches. These approvals follow the stringent specifications outlined in RDSO/CG-18001 (Rev.2).

The final offer document estimated an expenditure of 2.50 crore for offer-related costs, but the actual expenses incurred amounted to 1.93 crore. This difference of 0.57 crore was utilized for working capital during the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Consequently, the net proceeds increased to 88.07 crore from the originally planned 87.5 crore.

MIC Electronics financial performance

For the September 2024 quarter, the company reported net sales of 11.20 crore, representing a significant 57.75 per cent increase from 7.10 crore in the September 2023 quarter. Despite the rise in sales, the company’s net profit for Q2 FY25 fell sharply to 2.11 crore, marking a 74.63 per cent decline from 8.30 crore in Q2 FY24. However, the EBITDA showed a positive trend, growing by 55.24 per cent to 3.85 crore in Q2 FY25 compared to 2.48 crore in Q2 FY24.

Additionally, on November 8, 2024, MIC Electronics established a wholly-owned subsidiary, MICK Digital India Limited (WOS), by subscribing to 50,000 equity shares at 10 each. The total investment of 5,00,000 was paid in cash, representing the full paid-up share capital of the subsidiary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.