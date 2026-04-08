150% return in one year! Multibagger mid-cap stock jumps following stock market rally

Multibagger mid-cap stock Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works jumped 4.20% in Wednesday's trading session amid a bullish sentiment in the Indian stock market. The stock opened at an intraday high of ₹1,750 in the early morning session today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,660.80 on Tuesday.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering share price rally came after Indian indices - Sensex and Nifty - gained over 4% on Wednesday, as the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, sparking a rally across global markets.

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The Sensex surged 2,989 points, or 4%, to reach its intraday high of 77,605.40, while the broader Nifty 50 climbed 890 points, or 3.8%, to touch its day’s peak of 24,014.

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Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works' recent business updates In a press release, the company recently said it has deployed River Pearl 47—the largest and deepest Indian-flagged, self-propelled backhoe dredger—at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) under a three-month contract awarded by Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI).

The company said the induction of ‘River Pearl 47’ enhances its specialised dredging fleet and strengthens its ability to undertake complex marine infrastructure and port development projects across the country.

With this addition, KMEW now owns and operates a modern fleet of 45 vessels, comprising three Trailing Suction Hopper Dredgers (TSHDs) for maintenance dredging, nine Cutter Suction Dredgers (CSDs) for channel deepening, along with two Grab and two Backhoe Dredgers.

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River Pearl 47 features a Japanese-built Komatsu PC 2,000 heavy-duty excavator mounted on a hydraulically operated, three-legged spud barge powered by dual engines. The 200-tonne-class excavator—suited for intensive dredging, mining, and large-scale infrastructure work—was imported and integrated with the barge at Mumbai Port by KMEW engineers, ensuring stability and structural strength.

Powered by a 1,000 BHP engine, the dredger delivers strong hydraulic performance. Its flexible boom and arm configurations allow dredging at depths ranging from 4 metres to 30 metres below water level. The bucket capacity varies between 1.75 cubic metres and 12 cubic metres, enabling efficient, precise, and high-speed dredging operations, the company added.

At JNPA, the project involves dredging around 10,500 cubic metres of rock at the coastal berth operated by JM Baxi Ports Logistics Ltd. The objective is to deepen the water level to 11 metres overall and 12 metres in front of the 275-metre-long berth.

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Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is a marine engineering and dredging solutions provider, delivering specialised services across port development, maintenance and capital dredging, marine infrastructure, and offshore support operations.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works share price trend Multibagger stock has largely remained positive in the near term despite weak market sentiments. The stock has delivered whopping returns of 9.33% in a week and 8% in a month.

Zooming out further, the stock has doubled investors' money by soaring over 156.50% in a year.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works share price hit a 52-week high of ₹1,959.30 on December 22, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹632.03 on April 7, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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