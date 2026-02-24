150% returns in YTD! Tech stock hits upper circuit after AI monetisation move

Silverline Technologies' share price surged nearly 5%, hitting the upper circuit in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced additional features on its Silver AI platform. The stock rally came despite the Indian stock market crashing on February 24.

The stock opened at ₹21.60 in the early morning session today, as compared to the previous close of ₹20.58 on Monday. Looking at the share price history, the stock has been gaining nearly 5% in each session since January 28.

Silver AI platform's new features In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Silverline Technologies said that the company has introduced an additional feature named ‘AI Studio’ on its Silver AI platform, which enables users to generate professional-grade images based on user prompts.

“AI Studio has been developed as a lightweight image-generation module designed to operate efficiently on low-end GPU environments, including local deployment scenarios, enabling broader accessibility for users and businesses seeking cost-efficient AI-driven creative capabilities,” the company said in the filing.

According to the filing, the company plans to offer AI Studio free of charge for an introductory period of three months.

Following this period, it intends to introduce AI Studio as an optional paid add-on for users of the paid Silver AI chatbot version, at a proposed price of ₹249 per month (inclusive or exclusive of applicable taxes, to be determined at launch), subject to final commercial rollout terms.

The company believes that integrating AI Studio could enhance user engagement and align with its AI-driven monetisation strategy. It will continue to monitor adoption metrics and evaluate commercial performance over time.

Silverline Technologies share price trend Silverline Technologies share price has not only delivered strong returns for long-term investors but has also emerged as a wealth-creator for short-term investors. The stock has delivered multibagger returns of 176% in a month and 149.71% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The stock has remained in the green despite weak market sentiments, gaining as much as 86.53% in six months and 77% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the tech stock has multiplied investors' money by delivering a whopping 500% gain since its listing in August 2024.

