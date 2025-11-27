₹1.50 to ₹1410: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹9.40 crore in five years

Multibagger penny stock: Investing in stock market requires patience and thorough research in order to earn substantial profits. Hence, we bring you the share price journey of the multibagger penny stock - Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network.

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network share price, which was once priced at ₹1.50 in November 2020, is now trading at ₹1,410 on NSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made 5 years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹9.40 crore.

Also Read | NBFC penny stock hits upper circuit for sixth straight session

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network share price overview On Thursday, the multibagger penny stock was trading 1.19% up at ₹1,410 amid strong market sentiments. The penny stock opened at ₹1,392 on NSE in early morning session on Thursday, however, it touched an intraday high of ₹1,423 during the session.

However, looking at the share price trend of last one year, the multibagger penny stock has remained volatile. The stock has gained nearly 76.77% in a month, in fact, has delivered multibagger returns of 139% in just six months.

The penny stock has more than quadrupled investors wealth by surging over 93,806.67% in last five year.

Meanwhile, the stock has declined nearly 6% in term of year-to-date (YTD) and 24% in last one year.

Sri Adhikari Brothers share price history According to Sri Adhikari Brothers' share price history, the multibagger stock has surged by 75%, turning a ₹1 lakh investment into ₹1.75 lakh. Over the last six months, this multibagger stock has risen by around 135%, increasing an investor's initial ₹1 lakh to ₹2.35 lakh in this period. Likewise, over the last five years, Sri Adhikari Brothers' share price has risen from ₹1.50 to ₹1,410 apiece, recording an appreciation of around 940 times in the same period. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock five years ago and remained invested throughout the period, their initial ₹1 lakh would have grown to ₹9.40 crore.

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network business update On November 24, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network said in an exchange filing that the board has approved the name change of the company from “Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited” to ‘Aqylon Nexus Limited’.

“The Board of Directors has approved the name change of the Company from “Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited” to “Aqylon Nexus Limited” or any other name approved by CRC (MCA) and recommended the same for shareholders’ approval through a Postal Ballot,” the company said in the filing.

The board of directors has also considered and approved the appointment of Bilimoria Mehta & Co. as the statutory auditor of the company for the financial year 2025–26.

“Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of M/s. Bilimoria Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2025–26, to fill the casual vacancy arising due to the resignation of the existing auditor, subject to shareholders’ approval through a Postal Ballot,” it added.