₹1.50 to ₹85: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹57 lakh in two years

Multibagger penny stock: Making significant profits in the stock market isn't an overnight task—it requires in-depth research and plenty of patience. Investors are always on the lookout for multibagger stocks with the potential to yield exceptional returns. With this in focus, let’s take a closer look at the share price journey of one such company: Aayush Wellness.

The multibagger penny stock - Aayush Wellness - which was once priced at ₹1.50 in April 2023 - is now currently trading at ₹85 on Bombay Stock Exchange.

To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made two years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹57 lakh.

Stock has traded ex-bonus and ex-split in 2024. Hence, we have not included the benefit of post-bonus and post-split in this calculation.

Aayush Wellness share price movement The multibagger stock is trading 2 per cent higher at ₹85 in Monday's trading session.

Aayush Wellness share price has rewarded its long-term investors with multibagger returns by soaring over 5,261.64 per cent in five years.

However, the penny stock has remained volatile in the short-term. Aayush Wellness share saw a significant surge of 52 per cent in over a month, however, fell 30.41 per cent in terms of year-to-date (YTD).

Aayush Wellness announced stock split in August 2024, where the face value of its shares was changed from ₹10 to ₹1, in a 1:10 ratio. The ex-split date was August 5, 2024. The company also announced a 1:2 bonus issue in December 2024, giving one bonus share for every two shares held.

Company overview Established in 1989, the company provides solutions in health and wellness, dedicated to offering products that merge wellbeing with innovation.

On Monday, the company announced that it has opened its first healthcare centre in Virar (Mumbai), Maharashtra.

Inspired by the E Sanjeevani National Telemedicine Service of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Aayush Wellness has installed a health ATM that shall conduct a wide range of diagnostics tests, in 2-3 minutes, maintain digital health records, and also facilitate Telemedicine to address health deficiencies before they become critical.

The company plans to invest up to ₹25 crores in the first phase and shall review further investments based on business requirements. This expansion will increase company’s physical presence across geographies all over India, improve the offline distribution network for our products and provide complete preventive healthcare solutions under one roof.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.