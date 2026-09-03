1500% dividend stock alert! Check amount per share, record date, payment timeline and performance

GOCL Corporation is set to reward its investors, having announced the record date for its largest-ever dividend of 1,500%. Investors possessing GOCL Corporation shares on the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. In simple terms, investors need to buy the shares before the record date and hold them until the record date to be entitled to the dividend.

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GOCL Corporation dividend amount per share GOCL Corporation will pay a dividend of ₹30 per share for FY26. On 29 May this year, the company announced that its board had recommended a dividend of ₹30 per share, or 500%, for the financial year 2026.

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GOCL Corporation's dividend record date The record date for the FY26 dividend payment is Tuesday, 22 September.

"Further to our letter dated 29 May 29, the register of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from Wednesday, 23 September 2026 to Tuesday, 29 September 2026 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of members for the dividend of ₹30 per share (1500%) for the financial year 2025-26," the company said in an exchange filing on 2 September.

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"Accordingly, Tuesday, 22 September is the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of members to receive the final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2026," said the company.

GOCL Corporation dividend payment timeline The company said the final dividend for FY26 will be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company's 65th Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 29 September 2026.

GOCL Corporation dividend history According to exchange data, GOCL Corporation has a fairly long history of dividend payout, going back to 2007.

In recent years, it paid a total of ₹10 in dividends in 2023, followed by ₹5 in 2024. Last year, it paid a dividend of ₹10. The ₹30 dividend for FY26 is the biggest in its history.

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GOCL Corporation share price performance Year-to-date, GOCL Corporation shares are up 48% compared to a 10% fall in the equity benchmark Sensex. The stock jumped to a 52-week high of ₹460 on 22 June after hitting a 52-week low of ₹223.60 on 23 March this year.

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