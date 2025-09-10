1500% rally in 5 years! Small-cap jewellery stock gains on ₹100 crore export order. Details here

Goldiam International, a small-cap jewellery stock, saw significant intraday gains on September 10 after announcing 100 crore in purchase orders for lab-grown diamond jewellery.

Nishant Kumar
Updated10 Sep 2025, 01:38 PM IST
Small-cap jewellery stock Goldiam International rose over 3% in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, September 10, on <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore export order win.
Small-cap jewellery stock Goldiam International rose over 3% in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, September 10, on ₹100 crore export order win. (Unsplash)

A small-cap jewellery stock, Goldiam International, which has given multibagger returns over the last five years, witnessed decent traction in intraday trade on Wednesday, September 10, after the company said it had received purchase orders of 100 crore for the manufacturing and export of lab-grown diamond jewellery. Goldiam International share price opened at 396.95 against its previous close of 396.90 and climbed over 3 per cent to an intraday high of 409.60, looking set to snap its two-day losing run.

Also Read | India-US trade deal in focus: Time to buy gold or increase exposure to stocks?

Goldiam International order update

Goldiam International received an order from US clients for lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery. The order must be executed on or before December 31, 2025.

In an exchange filing during market hours on Wednesday, September 10, Goldiam International said: “The company has received purchase orders of 100 crore for the manufacturing and export of lab-grown diamond jewellery from international clients from the USA.”

In August also, the company received purchase orders of 40 crores for manufacturing and exporting lab-grown diamond jewellery from international clients in the Middle East, Israel, and the USA.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Experts suggest THESE 6 shares for 2-3 weeks

Meanwhile, the company's 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 26, 2025, through video conferencing or other audiovisual means.

Goldiam International share price trend

Goldiam International shares have given a massive return of over 1,500 per cent over the last five years. However, the small-cap jewellery stock has seen modest gains in the recent past.

For example, over the last year, the stock has climbed just 17 per cent, while year-to-date, it has gained nearly 5 per cent.

On a monthly scale, the stock has risen by about 10 per cent in September so far after a 6.5 per cent rise in the previous month.

The stock hit a 52-week low of 252 on April 7 after hitting a 52-week high of 569 on January 16 this year.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Small Cap StocksMultibagger StocksGoldiam InternationalIndian Stock MarketStock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets1500% rally in 5 years! Small-cap jewellery stock gains on ₹100 crore export order. Details here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.