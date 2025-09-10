1500% rally in 5 years! Small-cap jewellery stock gains on ₹100 crore export order. Details here

A small-cap jewellery stock, Goldiam International, which has given multibagger returns over the last five years, witnessed decent traction in intraday trade on Wednesday, September 10, after the company said it had received purchase orders of ₹100 crore for the manufacturing and export of lab-grown diamond jewellery. Goldiam International share price opened at ₹396.95 against its previous close of ₹396.90 and climbed over 3 per cent to an intraday high of ₹409.60, looking set to snap its two-day losing run.

Goldiam International order update Goldiam International received an order from US clients for lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery. The order must be executed on or before December 31, 2025.

In an exchange filing during market hours on Wednesday, September 10, Goldiam International said: “The company has received purchase orders of ₹100 crore for the manufacturing and export of lab-grown diamond jewellery from international clients from the USA.”

In August also, the company received purchase orders of ₹40 crores for manufacturing and exporting lab-grown diamond jewellery from international clients in the Middle East, Israel, and the USA.

Meanwhile, the company's 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 26, 2025, through video conferencing or other audiovisual means.

Goldiam International share price trend Goldiam International shares have given a massive return of over 1,500 per cent over the last five years. However, the small-cap jewellery stock has seen modest gains in the recent past.

For example, over the last year, the stock has climbed just 17 per cent, while year-to-date, it has gained nearly 5 per cent.

On a monthly scale, the stock has risen by about 10 per cent in September so far after a 6.5 per cent rise in the previous month.

The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹252 on April 7 after hitting a 52-week high of ₹569 on January 16 this year.

