1500% rally in five years | Multibagger infra stock jumps 5% following stock market rebound; here's why

Multibagger infrastructure stock SPML Infra jumped more than 5% on Friday, 4 September, tracking a broader rebound in the stock market. The gains were also supported by a key development in the company’s Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) business.

SPML Infra announced that its proprietary 104.4 kWh battery pack, developed using the company’s own intellectual property, has successfully completed key international safety, performance and transportation certification and testing requirements.

The battery pack has been developed as part of SPML Infra’s strategy to build indigenous technology and manufacturing capabilities to cater to India’s rapidly growing grid-scale energy storage market.

The company said the battery pack has met the requirements of UL9540A, IEC 62619, IEC 63056, IEC 60730, IEC 61000-6-2, and IEC 61000-6-4, along with UN38.3 certification at both the battery-pack and system levels.

These certifications cover critical areas including thermal runaway safety, battery performance, system functional safety, electromagnetic compatibility and transportation safety, strengthening SPML Infra’s position as it expands its presence in the energy storage segment.

Abhinandan Sethi, Managing Director of SPML Infra Limited, said the validation of the company’s proprietary 104.4 kWh battery pack marks a significant milestone in its energy storage journey.

Sethi said the development is particularly important as SPML is building its own technology and engineering capabilities, rather than focusing solely on manufacturing or project execution. He added that completing the international certification and testing requirements validates the product’s safety and engineering capabilities.

The company aims to build an integrated Indian energy storage platform that covers proprietary product development, manufacturing, system integration, and large-scale project execution. Sethi believes this combination could create significant long-term value as energy storage becomes an increasingly important part of India’s power infrastructure.

SPML Infra share price today SPML Infra share price today opened at ₹175.45 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹182.55 per share, and an intraday low of ₹173.60 apiece.

SPML Infra has delivered mixed near-term performance but remains a strong long-term wealth creator. The stock has gained 0.72% over the past week but has declined 6% over two weeks and 6.53% over one month. Over three months, it has fallen 9.75%, while the six-month performance is marginally positive at 1.09%.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down 4.86% and has declined 36.5% over the past year. However, its longer-term performance stands out. SPML Infra has delivered a 388% return over three years and an impressive 1,516.07% gain over five years.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said SPML Infra has been trading within a falling parallel channel on the daily chart, with the stock remaining below key moving averages, pointing to a weak technical setup. He noted that the MACD remains below the zero line, indicating a bearish bias, while the DI- on the ADX remains above DI+, suggesting that bears currently have the upper hand.

Shah identified the ₹195–200 zone as a key resistance area, as it coincides with the channel's upper boundary and the previous swing high. He expects the stock to remain sideways to bearish as long as it trades below this resistance zone.

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