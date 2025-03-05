Mint Market

1500% rally in five years. Small-cap defence stock edges higher after order update

  • Apollo Micro Systems share price has delivered exceptional returns in the long-term. Over the past two years, the small-cap stock has generated multibagger gains of 255%, while delivering an impressive 1,500% return over the last five years.

Ankit Gohel
Published5 Mar 2025, 02:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Apollo Micro Systems share price gained after it updated on orders worth ₹50.97 crore from multiple private companies received earlier.(Image: Pixabay)

Apollo Micro Systems share price gained over 2% on Wednesday after the company shared an update regarding receipt of business orders. The small-cap defence stock gained as much as 2.46% to 114.50 apiece on the BSE.

Apollo Micro Systems, on 10 February 2025, had announced the receipt of orders worth 50.97 crore from multiple private companies. In a stock exchange filing on March 5, the defence company updated the details of these orders received last month.

Firstly, the company received an order from Reliable Technosystems India Pvt. Ltd. for manufacturing of electronic components.

Advertisement
Also Read | Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 5% as promoter raises stake in brewery company

The consideration, or the order size, is 11.69 crore and the time period by which the contract is to be executed is within 4 months from the receipt of the order.

The second order is from Corporate Infotech Private Limited for supply of IP CCTV Systems.

The 39.28 crore-worth order from Corporate Infotech is to be executed within three months from the date of receipt of order, the stock exchange filing showed.

Also Read | Adani Power share price extends gains for third session; ISec sees 24% upside

Apollo Micro Systems Stock Price Performance

Apollo Micro Systems share price has declined by 12% over the past month and more than 6% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. While the small-cap stock has gained nearly 9% in the last six months, it has fallen by 8% over the past year.

Advertisement

However, in the long term, the stock has delivered exceptional returns. Over the past two years, Apollo Micro Systems has generated multibagger gains of 255%, while delivering an impressive 1,500% return over the last five years.

At 2:00 PM, Apollo Micro Systems shares were trading 1.07% higher at 112.95 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of over 3,461 crore. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets1500% rally in five years. Small-cap defence stock edges higher after order update
First Published:5 Mar 2025, 02:01 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App