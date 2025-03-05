1500% rally in five years. Small-cap defence stock edges higher after order update

Apollo Micro Systems share price gained over 2% on Wednesday after the company shared an update regarding receipt of business orders. The small-cap defence stock gained as much as 2.46% to ₹114.50 apiece on the BSE.

Apollo Micro Systems, on 10 February 2025, had announced the receipt of orders worth ₹50.97 crore from multiple private companies. In a stock exchange filing on March 5, the defence company updated the details of these orders received last month.

Firstly, the company received an order from Reliable Technosystems India Pvt. Ltd. for manufacturing of electronic components.

The consideration, or the order size, is ₹11.69 crore and the time period by which the contract is to be executed is within 4 months from the receipt of the order.

The second order is from Corporate Infotech Private Limited for supply of IP CCTV Systems.

The ₹39.28 crore-worth order from Corporate Infotech is to be executed within three months from the date of receipt of order, the stock exchange filing showed.

Apollo Micro Systems Stock Price Performance Apollo Micro Systems share price has declined by 12% over the past month and more than 6% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. While the small-cap stock has gained nearly 9% in the last six months, it has fallen by 8% over the past year.

However, in the long term, the stock has delivered exceptional returns. Over the past two years, Apollo Micro Systems has generated multibagger gains of 255%, while delivering an impressive 1,500% return over the last five years.

At 2:00 PM, Apollo Micro Systems shares were trading 1.07% higher at ₹112.95 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of over ₹3,461 crore.