1500% return YTD! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after receiving order from Reliance Industries

Bharat Global Developers (BGDL) share price was locked in the 5% upper circuit limit on Thursday, November 7 after the company announced the receipt of an order from Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). BGDL stock price was trading 5% higher at ₹903.40 apiece on the BSE.

Bharat Global Developers said it has been awarded an Infrastructure Engineering Order valued at ₹120 crore from Reliance Industries, which involves the design, engineering, and construction of a Full-Fledged High Capacity Fluidised Catalytic Cracker (FCC) unit.

The time period by which the order is to be executed is six months.

“The contract involves the construction of a Full-Fledged High-Capacity Fluidised Catalytic Cracker (FCC), a sophisticated refinery unit that maximizes the breakdown of hydrocarbons to create high-value products like gasoline and diesel. The FCC project will play a pivotal role in Reliance’s refining operations, aligning with the industry's rising demand for advanced, efficient processing facilities,” BGDL said in a release.

BGDL Stock Price Bharat Global Developers share price hit the 5% upper circuit for the seventh consecutive session on November 7, delivering a weekly return of over 27%. This multibagger smallcap stock has surged more than 383% in the past three months and 504% over six months, delivering a remarkable year-to-date (YTD) return of over 1,556%.

Traded volumes of Bharat Global Developers shares also spiked on Thursday. A total of 51,000 equity shares of Bharat Global Developers were traded on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE combined, on November 7, as compared with its one-week average volumes of 29,000 shares.

On BSE, BGDL stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1,069.60 apiece on October 17, 2024, and a 52-week low of ₹16.14 apiece on November 9, 2023.