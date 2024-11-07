1500% return YTD! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after receiving order from Reliance Industries

  • This multibagger smallcap stock has surged more than 383% in the past three months and 504% over six months, delivering a remarkable year-to-date (YTD) return of over 1,556%.

Ankit Gohel
Published7 Nov 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Smallcap stocks in proxy play are undisputed beneficiary of the rising competition.
Bharat Global Developers (BGDL) share price was locked in the 5% upper circuit limit on Thursday, November 7 after the company announced the receipt of an order from Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). BGDL stock price was trading 5% higher at 903.40 apiece on the BSE.

Bharat Global Developers said it has been awarded an Infrastructure Engineering Order valued at 120 crore from Reliance Industries, which involves the design, engineering, and construction of a Full-Fledged High Capacity Fluidised Catalytic Cracker (FCC) unit.

The time period by which the order is to be executed is six months.

“The contract involves the construction of a Full-Fledged High-Capacity Fluidised Catalytic Cracker (FCC), a sophisticated refinery unit that maximizes the breakdown of hydrocarbons to create high-value products like gasoline and diesel. The FCC project will play a pivotal role in Reliance’s refining operations, aligning with the industry's rising demand for advanced, efficient processing facilities,” BGDL said in a release.

BGDL Stock Price

Bharat Global Developers share price hit the 5% upper circuit for the seventh consecutive session on November 7, delivering a weekly return of over 27%. This multibagger smallcap stock has surged more than 383% in the past three months and 504% over six months, delivering a remarkable year-to-date (YTD) return of over 1,556%.

Traded volumes of Bharat Global Developers shares also spiked on Thursday. A total of 51,000 equity shares of Bharat Global Developers were traded on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE combined, on November 7, as compared with its one-week average volumes of 29,000 shares.

On BSE, BGDL stock hit a 52-week high of 1,069.60 apiece on October 17, 2024, and a 52-week low of 16.14 apiece on November 9, 2023.

At 1:40 pm, BGDL shares were still locked in the 5% upper circuit at 903.40 apiece on the BSE.

