15,000% in 5 years! Small-cap multibagger defence stock in focus after ₹150 crore order book update

Small-cap multibagger stock: Nibe Limited, an aerospace and defence equipment maker, on Saturday, 24 May 2025, announced that the company received a ₹150.62 crore ($17.52 million) export order from an Israel-based company.

“NIBE Limited is pleased to announce the receipt of a significant export Purchase Order valued at $17.52 million (approximately ₹150.62 crores) from a globally renowned leading technology-based company in Israel,” said the company in the BSE filing.

As per the filing data, the company will manufacture and supply Universal Rocket Launchers, which are capable of reaching up to 300 kilometres and export to the global market.

“The Universal Rocket Launcher is among the most advanced in its class and is designed to outperform currently available global alternatives. This order not only marks a major step forward in NIBE Limited’s international expansion but also strengthens India’s strategic position in the field of modern warfare systems,” said the company in the BSE filing.

The company also claimed that the manufacturing of the high-tech “Universal Rocket Launcher” will be the first time it will be produced in India for the global market.

Nibe Share Price Nibe shares closed 0.50 per cent higher at ₹1,525.60 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹1,517.95 at the previous stock market close. The company announced the order book update on Saturday, 24 May 2025.

The defence sector stock has given investors more than 15,300 per cent returns in the last five years and 1.96 per cent in the last one-year period. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have lost 8.69 per cent in 2025.

The stock is trading 7.7 per cent higher in the last one-month period. Nibe shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹2,245.40 on 7 August 2024, while the 52-week low levels were at ₹753.05 on 19 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹2,181.08 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 23 May 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee