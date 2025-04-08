15,000% rally in five years! Multibagger stock jumps 5% after Q4 results today

Multibagger stock: THIS Heavy electrical equipment maker firm's shares jumped 5% on April 8 after the company announced a net profit of 94.20 crore in the Jan-Mar quarter of FY2024-25.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published8 Apr 2025, 03:25 PM IST
Multibagger Stock: Transformers and Rectifiers India shares hit the upper price band of 5% on Tuesday, April 8.
Multibagger Stock: Transformers and Rectifiers India shares hit the upper price band of 5% on Tuesday, April 8.(Pixabay)

Multibagger stock: Shares of the heavy electrical equipment maker Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd hit their upper circuit on Tuesday, April 8, as the company announced an increase in net profit in the January to March quarter in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Also Read | Sensex jumps 1,000 points; investors earn ₹8 lakh crore— 10 key highlights

The company announced a rise in net profits and an increase in the revenue from core operations in the fourth quarter results, according to the consolidated financial statements.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Shares

Transformers & Rectifiers India shares closed 4.98 per cent higher at 493.65 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to 470.25 at the previous market close.

Shares hit their upper circuit of the price band after gaining 5 per cent, hitting the intraday high of 493.75 on April 8, the intraday low level was at 478.

Also Read | Why did Indian stock market skyrocket today? Explained with five crucial reasons

According to market data, the company's shares have given stock market investors more than 15,000 per cent returns on their investments in the last five years and over 100 per cent returns in the last one-year period.

However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has lost a little over 17 per cent in 2025. In the last one-month period, Transformers & Rectifiers India shares have surged 25.29 per cent in the Indian stock market.

The shares have hit their 52-week high at 650.23 on January 8, 2025, while the 52-week low level was at 220.88 on April 8, 2024, according to BSE data.

Also Read | Warburg Pincus-backed BoAt files confidential draft papers for IPO: Report

Transformers & Rectifiers Q4 Results

Transformers & Rectifiers' net profit for the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal rose 126 per cent to 94.20 crore, compared to 41.62 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, as per the consolidated statements filed on BSE.

The company's revenue from core operations rose 32 per cent for the January to March quarter of the current financial year at 676.48 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 512.70 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses for the fourth quarter rose 24 per cent to 567.42 crore, compared YoY with 457.96 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

For the overall fiscal year ended 2024-25, the company made a net profit of 216.44 crore, as compared to 47.01 crore int he previous financial year.

Read all Q4 Results updates here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets15,000% rally in five years! Multibagger stock jumps 5% after Q4 results today
MoreLess
First Published:8 Apr 2025, 03:25 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.