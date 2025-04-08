15,000% rally in five years! Multibagger stock jumps 5% after Q4 results today

Multibagger stock: Shares of the heavy electrical equipment maker Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd hit their upper circuit on Tuesday, April 8, as the company announced an increase in net profit in the January to March quarter in the 2024-25 fiscal.

The company announced a rise in net profits and an increase in the revenue from core operations in the fourth quarter results, according to the consolidated financial statements.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Shares Transformers & Rectifiers India shares closed 4.98 per cent higher at ₹493.65 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹470.25 at the previous market close.

Shares hit their upper circuit of the price band after gaining 5 per cent, hitting the intraday high of ₹493.75 on April 8, the intraday low level was at ₹478.

According to market data, the company's shares have given stock market investors more than 15,000 per cent returns on their investments in the last five years and over 100 per cent returns in the last one-year period.

However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has lost a little over 17 per cent in 2025. In the last one-month period, Transformers & Rectifiers India shares have surged 25.29 per cent in the Indian stock market.

The shares have hit their 52-week high at ₹650.23 on January 8, 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹220.88 on April 8, 2024, according to BSE data.

Transformers & Rectifiers Q4 Results Transformers & Rectifiers' net profit for the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal rose 126 per cent to ₹94.20 crore, compared to ₹41.62 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, as per the consolidated statements filed on BSE.

The company's revenue from core operations rose 32 per cent for the January to March quarter of the current financial year at ₹676.48 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹512.70 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses for the fourth quarter rose 24 per cent to ₹567.42 crore, compared YoY with ₹457.96 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

For the overall fiscal year ended 2024-25, the company made a net profit of ₹216.44 crore, as compared to ₹47.01 crore int he previous financial year.