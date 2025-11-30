15,350% rally in five years! Multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Small-cap Multibagger stock: Hazoor Multi Projects share price will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after the board approved the allotment of equity shares consequent to the conversion of warrants of the company, on November 29.

In an exchange filing on November 29, the small-cap company informed the exchanges that the board approved the allotment of 13,20,000 equity shares having a face value of ₹1, at an issue price of ₹30, consequent upon the conversion of 1,32,000 warrants issued at an issue price of ₹300.

“We wish to inform you that the fund-raising committee of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Saturday, 29th November , 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of 13,20,000 equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- each at an issue price of Rs. 30/- each (including a premium of Rs. 29/- each), consequent upon the conversion of 1,32,000 Warrants issued at an Issue Price of Rs. 300/-each, after adjusting the number of shares, paid-up capital per share and premium per share post sub-division of nominal value of the Equity Share of the Company from 1 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each to 10 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each, to the following person belonging to the “Non-Promoters/Public Category”, on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs. 2,97,00,000/- (Rupees Two Crores Ninety-Seven Lakhs only) at the rate of Rs. 225/- per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares,” the company said in the filing.

According to the filing, Seabird Leasing and Finvest Private Limited and Desai Hemant Kumar are the allottees of equity shares.

The company further said, “These warrants were allotted, in terms of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 to Non-Promoters/Public Category, on preferential basis, at an Issue Price of Rs. 300/- per warrant on payment of Rs. 75 per warrant, being 25% of the Issue Price, entitling the warrants holders to get their warrants converted into equal number of Equity Shares of the Company by paying remaining 75% i.e., Rs. 225/- within 18 months from the date of warrant allotment. Consequent to today's conversation of warrants/allotment of Equity Share, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 23,56,59,910 /- consisting of 23,56,59,910 /- equity shares of Re. 1/- each.”

Furthermore, around 77,29,850 total warrants are outstanding for conversion and these warrant holders are entitled to get their warrants converted into equal number of equity shares of the company by paying remaining 75% i.e., ₹225 per warrant within 18 months from the date of warrant allotment.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price overview On Friday, the small-cap multibagger stock was up nearly a percent, ended the session at ₹37.15. Hazoor Multi Projects share price has been rallying over past five sessions, gained over 17.68%.

However, looking at the share price trend over the last one year, the stock has been remained under pressure by declining nearly 14.42% in six months and 30.40% in a year.

Meanwhile, the small-cap stock has quadrupled its investors wealth by surging over 15,350% in last five years and 1,236.33% since its listing in 2002.