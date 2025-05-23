1,550% rally in five years! Multibagger defence stock sets board meeting date to declare final dividend for FY25

Apollo Micro Systems has announced its board meeting date to declare the final dividend for fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). The defence major has delivered multibagger returns to investors in the last three-to-five year period.

"We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 28th May, 2025 at the registered office of the Company situated at Hyderabad, inter-alia to transact the following business apart from the other items as per the agenda or items with the permission of the Chair, if any:

1. To consider the recommendation of a Final Dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to the approval of the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.