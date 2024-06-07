Explore
159% Returns in 1 Year: Multibagger Dixon Tech hits 52-week high after stock price surpasses ₹10,000-mark
BackBack

159% Returns in 1 Year: Multibagger Dixon Tech hits 52-week high after stock price surpasses ₹10,000-mark

Nikita Prasad

Dixon Technologies share price surpassed the ₹10,000-mark for the first time on Friday, with the stock hitting its fresh 52-week high mark

Dixon Technologies share price hit its fresh 52-week high mark on FridayPremium
Dixon Technologies share price hit its fresh 52-week high mark on Friday

Dixon Technologies shares rallied over three per cent on Friday, June 7, to hit their fresh 52-week high mark after the stock price surpassed the 10,000 mark for the first time ever. The stock has given multi-bagger returns to investors over the last one-to-three-year periods. The consumer electronic firm has been leading the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) space in India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 07 Jun 2024, 06:38 PM IST
