Dixon Technologies shares rallied over three per cent on Friday, June 7, to hit their fresh 52-week high mark after the stock price surpassed the ₹10,000 mark for the first time ever. The stock has given multi-bagger returns to investors over the last one-to-three-year periods. The consumer electronic firm has been leading the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) space in India.
