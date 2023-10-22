16 BSE small-cap stocks rallied 15-29% last week; Nucleus Software Exports gained the most
Top small-cap gainers of the week include Nucleus Software Exports, Shakti Pumps, Ion Exchange, Newgen Software Technologies and Suzlon Energy.
The Indian equity benchmark indices finished Friday's trade lower, with the Nifty 50 declining by 0.42% to settle at 19,542, and the S&P BSE Sensex losing 0.35% to finish at 65,397. The stocks came under pressure during the trade due to concerns about potential interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, the surge in bond yields, and the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine, all of which weighed on investor sentiment.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started