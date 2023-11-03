16 large-cap stocks including HDFC Bank, RIL trading near 52-week lows; check complete list
16 large-cap stocks, including eight Nifty 50 constituents, are currently trading near their 52-week lows.
In the world of stock trading, there is a constant ebb and flow, with prices rising and falling as investors react to a multitude of factors. A significant indicator of a stock's performance is its 52-week range, which highlights the highest and lowest prices a particular stock has reached over the past year.
