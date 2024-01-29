160% return in six months, small-cap stock under ₹100 near 52-week high
Small-cap stock under ₹100 is close to its 52-week high of ₹85.95 that it had climbed on 24th January 2024 — the day its Q3 results 2024 were announced
Stock market today: Sigachi Industries shares are one of the small-cap stocks of the Indian stock market that are priced below ₹100. the stock has been in a bull trend for the last six months but it seems that the scrip still possesses some upside potential.
