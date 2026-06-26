1600% returns in one year! Multibagger stock to watch on Monday after this development

Magnus Steel and Infra share price will be in focus as the Indian stock market opens on Monday after the company announced earnings of brokerage and commission charges for rendering management consulting and transaction facilitation services for the purchase and sale of assets.
Magnus Steel & Infra said that it successfully completed a transaction facilitation mandate valued at ₹60 crore, earning brokerage and commission income of ₹1.12 crore. The income has been recognised in FY27.
The commission was generated through management consulting and transaction facilitation services rendered to Shun Shing India Pvt. Ltd.
Recently, Magnus Steel & Infra was empanelled as an approved steel supplier for the upcoming manufacturing facilities of Tata Motors in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The company has commenced supplies through Tata Motors’ project contractor, RIECO Industries Ltd, and has already executed orders worth approximately ₹8.5 crore during March-April 2026.
Additionally, the company expects a further order pipeline of around ₹24 crore to be released in phases during FY27, taking the total estimated opportunity from this engagement to approximately ₹32.5 crore.
“This strategic win marks Magnus Steel and Infra's formal entry into the automotive OEM infrastructure supply chain and validates its transformation into a steel trading and infrastructure solutions company,” Magnus Steel & Infra said in a release.
For FY26, Magnus Steel & Infra reported a net profit of ₹4.5 crore, a sharp increase compared to ₹5.67 lakh in FY25. Revenue from operations rose to ₹22.58 crore, reflecting a six-fold growth over ₹3.19 crore in the previous year. EBITDA stood at ₹4.66 crore as against ₹18.94 lakh in FY25.
Magnus Steel & Infra has also approved raising ₹45 crore through a preferential issue of 4.5 crore equity shares of face value ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹10 per share to five non-promoter investors.
“The proceeds will be deployed to strengthen the company’s balance sheet, with approximately ₹33.75 crore allocated towards working capital requirements and up to ₹11.25 crore earmarked for general corporate purposes,” said the company.
Magnus Steel & Infra share price has fallen 46% in one month, but has risen 13% in three months. The smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 154% in six months, and has jumped by a staggering 1,606% in one year.
Magnus Steel shares have rallied 2,300% over the past two years, and have surged 7,570% in five years.
On Thursday, Magnus Steel & Infra share price ended at 5% upper circuit of ₹83.60 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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