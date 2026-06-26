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1600% returns in one year! Multibagger stock to watch on Monday after this development

Magnus Steel & Infra share price has fallen 46% in one month, but has risen 13% in three months. The smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 154% in six months, and has jumped by a staggering 1,606% in one year.

Ankit Gohel
Published26 Jun 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Magnus Steel & Infra share price has rallied 2,300% over the past two years, and has surged 7,570% in five years.
Magnus Steel & Infra share price has rallied 2,300% over the past two years, and has surged 7,570% in five years.(Image: Pixabay)
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Magnus Steel and Infra share price will be in focus as the Indian stock market opens on Monday after the company announced earnings of brokerage and commission charges for rendering management consulting and transaction facilitation services for the purchase and sale of assets.

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Magnus Steel & Infra said that it successfully completed a transaction facilitation mandate valued at 60 crore, earning brokerage and commission income of 1.12 crore. The income has been recognised in FY27.

The commission was generated through management consulting and transaction facilitation services rendered to Shun Shing India Pvt. Ltd.

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Recently, Magnus Steel & Infra was empanelled as an approved steel supplier for the upcoming manufacturing facilities of Tata Motors in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The company has commenced supplies through Tata Motors’ project contractor, RIECO Industries Ltd, and has already executed orders worth approximately 8.5 crore during March-April 2026.

Additionally, the company expects a further order pipeline of around 24 crore to be released in phases during FY27, taking the total estimated opportunity from this engagement to approximately 32.5 crore.

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“This strategic win marks Magnus Steel and Infra's formal entry into the automotive OEM infrastructure supply chain and validates its transformation into a steel trading and infrastructure solutions company,” Magnus Steel & Infra said in a release.

For FY26, Magnus Steel & Infra reported a net profit of 4.5 crore, a sharp increase compared to 5.67 lakh in FY25. Revenue from operations rose to 22.58 crore, reflecting a six-fold growth over 3.19 crore in the previous year. EBITDA stood at 4.66 crore as against 18.94 lakh in FY25.

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Magnus Steel & Infra has also approved raising 45 crore through a preferential issue of 4.5 crore equity shares of face value 10 each at an issue price of 10 per share to five non-promoter investors.

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“The proceeds will be deployed to strengthen the company’s balance sheet, with approximately 33.75 crore allocated towards working capital requirements and up to 11.25 crore earmarked for general corporate purposes,” said the company.

Magnus Steel & Infra Share Price Performance

Magnus Steel & Infra share price has fallen 46% in one month, but has risen 13% in three months. The smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 154% in six months, and has jumped by a staggering 1,606% in one year.

Magnus Steel shares have rallied 2,300% over the past two years, and have surged 7,570% in five years.

On Thursday, Magnus Steel & Infra share price ended at 5% upper circuit of 83.60 apiece on the BSE.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

Magnus Steeland Infra RtsSmallcap StocksMultibagger StockMultibagger StocksSmall Cap Stock
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