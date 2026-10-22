163% return in 3 years! This AMC declares ₹9.50 dividend despite 6% profit dip- Do you own? Check record date

Shares of Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited ended lower on Thursday, October 22, after the company announced second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. Apart from Q2 FY27 results, the AMC also announced an interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27.

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Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited share price closed 3.14% lower today after the announcement of Q2FY27 results.

Nippon Life India Asset Management dividend The company’s board of directors, on Thursday, declared an interim dividend of ₹9.50 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each, which is 95% of its face value. The company has also fixed record dates to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

Nippon Life India Asset Management dividend record date Nippon Life India AMC has fixed Wednesday, October 28, as the record date. Which means that investors must own the stock before Wednesday to qualify for the payout.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Q2 results Nippon Life India Asset Management, on Thursday, reported a 6% annual decline in its net profit after tax (PAT) to ₹324.4 crore for September quarter FY27. The decline in profit was driven by a one-time exceptional item of ₹96.76 crore pertaining to Sebi settlement proceedings. The company earned a profit after tax of ₹344.64 crore in the year-ago period.

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Revenue from operations surged 21% year-on-year to ₹796 crore in the July-September period of FY27 from ₹658.1 crore a year ago, the asset management firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Nippon Life India share price trend The AMC’s share price closed 3.14% lower at ₹970 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹62,084.07 crore. The stock has delivered 10.87% return year to date (YTD), 46.76% return in two years, and 163% return in three years.