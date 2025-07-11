16380% rally in 3 years. Small-cap stock locked in upper circuit on THIS product launch

Small-cap stock: Shares of Aayush Wellness were locked in 2% upper circuit, and touched an 52-week high following the launch of f Brain Fuel Capsules.

In a filing with the exchange, the company announced that its board of directors approved the launch of this nutraceutical product aimed at enhancing brain health and alleviating mental fatigue.

The capsules are designed to support cognitive abilities, improve memory retention, and enhance mental clarity using well-established herbal ingredients. Through this launch, the company is expanding its range of nutraceutical products, targeting one of the most neglected health issues in contemporary society, such as poor memory, lack of concentration, and a decrease in clarity of thought.

The company announced in an exchange filing that after the successful introduction of sleep Gummies and Beauty Gummies, this new product aligns with its strategy to leverage the $18 billion Indian Nutraceutical market, which is expanding at a CAGR of over 15%.

The brain health category, particularly in the realm of herbal and natural remedies, is expected to be one of the quickest growing segments, with a projected CAGR of 14.78% driven by rising awareness of mental health, stress from academic and work demands, and the demographics of an aging population.

“We believe that true wellness starts from within, and brain health is central to overall well-being,” said Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited. “With the launch of Brain Fuel Capsules, we are offering a time-tested solution to one of the most pressing challenges of our generation — cognitive fatigue driven by modern lifestyles. This herbal formulation supports long-term mental clarity without the side effects of synthetic alternatives,” added Kumar.

Aayush Wellness share price today Aayush Wellness share price today opened at ₹242.30 apiece on the BSE, the stock has delivered multibagger returns to its investors with a gain of 16380% over the past three years. As of July 11, 2025, the market capitalization of Aayush Wellness stands at ₹1,179.32 crore. In the last week, the stock increased by 10.36%. Over the previous quarter, the stock climbed 268.85% and has surged 1231.32% in the last year.