1647% return in 5 years: Welspun Corp wins ₹5,500 cr US gas pipeline order - What's next for this multibagger stock?

Welspun Corp Limited share price ended lower on Friday, October 23, despite the company announcing a ₹5,500-crore US gas pipeline order. The order will be executed from the Welspun USA facility during the financial year 2028-29.

While the stock ended lower on Friday, it has delivered spectacular returns over the past few months. Here are all the details about Welspun Corp’s recent order win and outlook.

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Welspun Corp order win Welspon Corp’s US subsidiary, Welspun Tubular LLC, secured a landmark order of approximately ₹5,500 crore from a major midstream company. As per the order, the company will supply coated line pipes for a Permian Natural gas pipeline project.

“The pipeline will serve an Anchor customer, a data centre complex of one of the A-Grade Hyper scalers, the very top tier of global digital infrastructure,” as per the BSE filing by the company earlier on Friday.

According to the company, the recent order win places Welspun at the intersection of two of the biggest infrastructure themes of the decade — energy transmission and AI-led data centre expansion. With this milestone, the company stands at a record global order book of approximately USD 5.25 billion (~ ₹50,000 crore), an all-time high.

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What’s next for Welspun Corp after the order win? The order win is a major positive for the company's long-term growth prospects, according to Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulakara Pvt. Ltd.

“Nevertheless, the financial impact of the contract on Welspun Corp’s bottom line would depend on the execution timings, as well as the margins and cost management that would be involved,” stated Maurya, while adding that investors will closely track “if the additional business would actually be capable of generating sustainable growth for the company.”

Welspun Corp share price trend The company scrip closed 1.75% lower at ₹2,391.80 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹63,093.45 crore on Friday.

The stock has delivered 48.50% return in three months, 98.69% return in six months, and a 199.26% year to date (YTD). Over the last one year, the stock has delivered 183% return. Its share price has surged nearly 235.95% in two years, 484% return in three years and around 1647% return in five years.

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