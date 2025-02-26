Multibagger penny stock: Stock market investors are always eyeing for stocks which have the potential to fetch them good returns. Multibagger stocks are one them, however, it requires patience in order to earn good profits. One such stock is KDDL Limited.

KDDL Limited share price, which ended Tuesday's trading session at ₹2,883, has surged nearly 17,373 per cent over the past 16 years, rising from ₹16.50 apiece to current levels. This translates to an impressive return of over 175 times during the period.

Looking at the share price history of KDDL Limited, the stock has given substantial returns to its long-term investors. To put into perspective, if an investor had put in ₹1 lakh in the KDDL Limited stock sixteen years ago and hold it, it would have turned into ₹1.83 crore as per today's share price.

KDDL Limited stock movement KDDL Limited share price was trading around 8 per cent down on February 25, to close at ₹2,883 apiece on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

In long-term, the stock has shown an impressive growth of over 1,016.10 per cent in past five years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, KDDL share price has plunged from ₹3,098.25 to ₹2,883 per share, falling over 7 per cent.

The stock has proven to be attractive for short-term investors as well by surging over 25.18 per cent in a month and 30.46 per cent in last five trading sessions.

Company overview Last year in July, the company had announced buyback of its share. According to exchange filing, the company had planned to buy back up to 2.37 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10.

The buyback price was fixed at ₹3,700 per share, which is over 28 per cent more than the current market price.

KDDL's net profit surged 26.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹468 million in the quarter ending December 2024, up from ₹370 million in the same period last year. Net sales also increased by 26.8 per cent to ₹4,720 million, compared to ₹3,722 million in October-December 2023.

For the full year ending March 2024, KDDL recorded a 78.6 per cent rise in net profit, reaching ₹1,375 million, compared to ₹770 million in FY23. The company's revenue grew 24.3 per cent to ₹13,910 million in FY24.