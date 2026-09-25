1670% return in 5 years! Multibagger stock gets 'buy' tag from PL Capital | Target price, rationale

Stock to buy: Shares of Pearl Global Industries Limited ended higher on Friday after hitting fresh 52-week high in earlier in the trading session. The recent rally in the textile stock came a day after the apparel exporter announced fresh growth targets for FY30 and outlined its roadmap for the coming years.

Citing the growth potential, PL Capital upgraded its rating for Pearl Global Industries stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Accumulate’ and raised target price. The Zara, Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein supplier is seeing steady progress across geographies, with Bangladesh remaining pivotal for future growth.

Pearl Global Industries share price outlook The newly announced growth plan by the company has brought fresh optimism around the stock. The brokerage sees a double digit growth in PGIL profit over FY26-29E. The company’s revenue is likely to grow nearly 17% in the duration. Operating leverage and backward integration are likely to boost EBITDA margins.

“PGIL is progressing ahead of its previously outlined targets across key operating parameters. The company is likely to achieve its INR60bn revenue target before FY28E, while garment capacity is expected to reach above ~115mn pieces by FY27,” stated PL Capital in its report released on Friday.

Pearl Global share price recommendation PL Capital upgraded to ‘Buy’ for Pearl Global Industries Limited (PGIL) export with a target price of ₹1,500 apiece.

“We roll forward our estimates to FY29E while factoring the newly announced growth plans. We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow 17%/31%/35% over FY26-29E. EBITDA margins are estimated to reach 12.8%, driven by operating leverage and backward integration. We value the stock at 24x Sep’28E with a TP of INR1,500 (earlier INR1,167). Upgrade to ‘BUY‘ from ‘Accumulate’,” stated the brokerage in its report.

Pearl Global share price trend The stock touched fresh 52-week high of ₹1,353 apiece on Friday, September 25, 2026. The textile stock closed 4.15% higher at ₹1327.85 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹12,266.82 crore on Friday. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 9.92%.

View full Image View full Image Pearl Global Industries share price trend ( PL Capital )

Its share price value has surged close to 85% in six months and around 103% in one year. The stock has delivered 200% return in two years, 438% return in three years and 1689% return in five years.