168% rally in 3 yrs: After ₹270 dividend, auto ancillary stock to consider bonus, stock split - Do you own?

Bosch dividend: Shares of Bosch Limited ended 3% higher on Thursday, November 5, 2026, extending its winning streak over the last two trading sessions. The rally in auto ancillary stock came after the announcement linked to bonus issue and stock split.

Bosch share price has surged 10.19% in one week, 18.28% in two weeks and around 17.21% in one month. The update on corporate actions has come months after the announcement of ₹270 per equity share dividend.

Bosch stock split The company’s board of directors are scheduled to meet on Friday, November 6, to consider key corporate actions. The board is scheduled to consider the proposal of sub-division of existing equity shares, with a face value of ₹10 each.

Bosch bonus issue The board may also consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares. The corporate action will be approved in accordance with “the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules framed thereunder), and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.”

Bosch dividend history The recent update on bonus issue and stock split has come days after Bosch rewarded investors with a mega dividend payout. The company’s board of directors had announced ₹270 per equity share dividend earlier this year.

The board had fixed 4 August, 2026, as the record date for the dividend payout. Prior to the announcement for dividend in 2026, the company had paid ₹512 per share dividend in 2025, ₹170 per share and ₹205 per share dividend in 2024.