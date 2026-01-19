1690% returns in five years! Multibagger defence stock declares Capex expansion worth ₹300 crore

Multibagger defence stock: Apollo Micro Systems announced a ₹300 crore capital expenditure (capex) expansion plan of an upcoming defence project for which the Telangana government has allotted more than five acres of land to the company in Hyderabad, according to an exchange filing.

The project will focus on manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing of weapon system platforms, the company said in its BSE filing on Monday, 19 January 2026.

The ₹300 crore investment will come on top of the ₹27.58 crore land acquisition cost for more than five acres of land in Hyderabad at an allotment price of ₹12,000 per square metre, the company said, highlighting that the project represents an expansion of its weapon integration facilities in the city.

“The company proposes to undertake capital expenditure for the development of the aforesaid site into an integrated facility…with an estimated investment of approximately ₹30,000 lakhs ( ₹300 crore),” the exchange filing read.

Capex expansion refers to the company's plans to increase its investment in long-term assets, such as land, plants, and equipment, to support growth and new projects.

What is the purpose of the facility? The company said the new facility will be for weapon system platforms such as grad rockets, anti-submarine warfare rockets, anti-tank mines, artillery munitions and other similar weapon systems. The land allotment covers 22,988 square meters at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II in Hyderabad.

The company had signed an MoU with the State government during the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 held in Hyderabad on 8 December last year.

“I am pleased to share that Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is taking a significant step forward in strengthening its manufacturing and testing facilities. This strategic investment, adjoining to our Unit 3, will expand the total facility to approximately 10.68 acres within a single campus and enable us to establish a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to the manufacturing of Weapon Systems and artillery Systems like Grad Rockets, Anti-Tank Mines, Anti-Submarine Warfare Rockets, and similar products,” said Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Micro Systems.

He further added that the project reflects the company’s commitment to enhance indigenous manufacturing capabilities, technological innovation and meeting the growing demand in the defence sector.

Share price trend of the company Apollo Micro Systems' stock has been a multibagger for stakeholders, giving returns of over 1600% in the past five-year period and around 82% in the past one year, according to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The stock ended Monday's trading session with losses, settling at ₹239.35, down ₹6.5 or 2.64% from the previous close, as per the data.

The company's stock has fallen nearly 1% over the past month and has been on a similar downward streak over the last three months.