Last month, the equity benchmark indices scaled new record highs with Sensex crossing the 50,000-mark for the first time. The bull run on D-Street was largely on the back of favourable global cues as investors hoped for more economic stimulus from new US President Joe Biden. This was, however, followed by major market corrections in the coming days then again a recovery phase later in February. Backed by the gains in February, NSE Nifty also crossed a major milestone by hitting the 15,000-mark for the first time.