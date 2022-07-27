Stock market watchers or shareholders of Wim Plast, Akzo Nobel India, eMudhra Ltd, Bajaj Electricals, Bengal Pea & Fabrics Ltd, Mukand Ltd, SAIL, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, ICRA, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Smruthi Organics Ltd, Sobha, Osiajee Texfab Limited, Sahyadri Industries Ltd, Kanco Tea & lndustries Limited, and Subros Ltd, should note that all the said stocks are going to turn ex-dividend tomorrow. The Board of Directors of the above companies have fixed 29th July 2022 as the record date and since the ex-date falls one day before the record date for corporate actions, these stocks shall trade ex-dividend tomorrow on 28th July 2022.

Wim Plast

The Board of the company have informed BSE by confirming “Recommendation of Final dividend @ 80% on face value i.e. Rs. 8/- (Rupees Eight only) each on Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2021-22, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Dividend, if approved, by the members at the ensuing AGM will be credited/ dispatched to the shareholders on or after the 5th day from the date of AGM. The Dividend when sanctioned will be payable to those Equity Shareholders, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form on the close of Friday, July 29, 2022."

The stock closed at ₹391 apiece level on the NSE today, down by 0.52% from its previous close.

Akzo Nobel India

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors “Recommended final dividend of ₹35/- (Rupees thirty five only) per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. This dividend, will be paid if approved by the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The total dividend for the financial year aggregates to ₹75/- (Rupees seventy five only) per share, including interim dividend of Rs. 40/- (Rupees forty only) per share, approved by the Board on 11 February 2022 and paid subsequently. Fixed Friday, 29 July 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. A member, whose name is recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the close of business hours of Friday, 29 July 2022, shall be entitled to this dividend."

The stock closed at ₹64.36 apiece level on the NSE, up by 1% from the previous close.

eMudhra Ltd

“The Board recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.25/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM). The record date for payment of the final dividend would be July 29, 2022, and the dividend approved by the members will be paid on and after August 08, 2022," the company has said in a regulatory filing.

The stock closed at ₹328 apiece level, up by 0.29% from its previous close.

Bajaj Electricals

“The Board at its Meeting has recommended a final dividend at the rate of Rs.3.00 per share (150%) of face value of Rs. 2/‐ each on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 83rd Annual General Meeting (“AGM") of the Company. The dividend on equity shares, if declared at the AGM, will be credited/dispatched as under to all those shareholders holding shares in physical form, as per the details provided by share transfer agent of the Company i.e., Link Intime India Private Limited to the Company, as of or before the closing hours on Friday, July 29, 2022; and to all those beneficial owners holding shares in electronic form, as per the beneficial ownership data made available to the Company by National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) as of the close of business hours on Friday, July 29, 2022," the company has said in a regulatory filing.

The stock closed today with a downside gap of 0.35% at ₹1,129.35 apiece level.

Bengal Pea & Fabrics Ltd

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) on Friday, 5th August, 2022. The Dividend of Re. 1/- (i.e., 10%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, if approved by the Members at the 39th AGM; will be paid to the Members whose name appears in the Register of Members as on the cut - off date of 29th July, 2022 (end of day)."

The stock closed at ₹78.45 apiece level, down by 1.13% from its previous close.

Mukand Ltd

The Board of Directors of the firm has set July 29, 2022 as the record date for the AGM and payment of the dividend, which will be paid out at a rate of Rs. 1.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10.

The stock closed today at ₹107.15 apiece level, down by 0.96% from its previous close. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 22.83% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 15.23% so far in 2022.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

The company has informed by saying that “This is in continuation of our intimation of even no. dated 23rd May, 2022, wherein it was intimated that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23rd May, 2022 have recommended the Final Dividend @ Rs. 2.25/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the Financial Year 2021-22 (22.50% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company). Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22 has been fixed as Friday, 29th July, 2022. The Final dividend for FY 2021-22 as recommended by the Board, and if approved by the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) shall be paid (subject to TDS) within 30 days from the date of the approval by the shareholders."

SAIL shares closed today at ₹75.80 apiece level, up by 1.13% from its previous close.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 at the rate of ₹5.0 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved at this Meeting, will be paid to those Members who hold shares in dematerialised mode, based on the beneficial ownership details to be received from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as on Friday, July 29, 2022; in physical mode, if their names appear in the Company’s Register of Members, after giving effect to valid transmission or transposition requests lodged with the Company as on Friday, July 29, 2022."

The shares of ICICI Lombard closed today at ₹1,183.10 apiece level, up by 2.26% from the previous close.

ICRA

ICRA has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, please be informed that the Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 28 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the Thirty-First Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dividend warrants will be dispatched on or before Friday, August 19, 2022. Please be informed that the register of members and share transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, July 30, 2022 to Wednesday, August 3, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the eligibility of members for payment of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. Accordingly, if the members approve the payment of dividend at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, the dividend shall be paid to all those members whose names appear in the register of members as on Friday, July 29, 2022 and to all those members whose names appear on that date as beneficial owners as per the details furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited on the close of business hours as on that date."

The stock closed today at ₹3,987 apiece level, down by 0.84% from its previous close.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors declared 1st Interim Dividend of Re. 0.50 per Equity Share of Rs. 2 each for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Board of Directors fixed 29 July, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 to be paid to the eligible shareholders."

The company has also said that “As informed by the Company on 3 May, 2022, the Board of Directors has recommended a Final Dividend of Re. 0.20 per Equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each. The Record Date for the purpose of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22 will be Friday, 9 September, 2022."

The stock closed at ₹176.35 apiece level, up 0.23% from its previous close.

ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED

The company had said on May 20, 2022 in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (@ 250%) per equity share of Re. 1/- each, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 10, 2022. In compliance with regulation 42(1) of the Listing Regulations, we inform that the Record Date has been fixed as Friday, July 29, 2022 to determine the list of shareholders entitled to receive the Final Dividend for the financial year 2021-22, recommended by the Board of Directors subject to the approval of the same by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting."

The stock closed at ₹352.50 apiece level, up by 2.90% from its previous close.

Smruthi Organics Limited

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 had recommended a dividend of ₹3 per equity share of ₹10 each of the Company for approval by the shareholders at the AGM. Dividend, when declared, will be payable on or before· 04th September, 2022, to those Members whose names are registered as such in the Register of Members of the Company as on Friday, 29th July, 2022 (Record Date) and to the Beneficiary holders as per the beneficiary list as on Friday, 29th July, 2022 provided by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited."

The stock closed at ₹159.00 apiece level, up by 0.19% from its previous close.

Sobha Ltd

The Board of Directors has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Company has fixed Record Date on Friday, July 29, 2022, for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs. 3/- (30 %) per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2021-22. The said Dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within statutory time period, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable."

The stock closed at ₹682.00 apiece level, up by 0.55% from its previous close.

Osiajee Texfab Limited

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “In terms of regulation 30 and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors declared an Interim Dividend at 1% i.e 0.10/- paisa per equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2022-23. As per our earlier intimation dated July 13, 2022, the record date for the payment of Interim Dividend is July 29, 2022. The said Interim Dividend will be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of its declaration to the shareholders whose name appears in the register of members as on the Record date."

The stock closed at ₹58.10 apiece level, up by 1.31% from its previous close.

SAHYADRI INDUSTRIES LIMITED

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on May 18, 2022 has recommended Final Dividend of INR 3.00 per Equity Share of INR 10 (Ten) each for the Financial Year 2021-22, subject to the approval by Members in the ensuing 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company." For the purpose of the same, the Board of Directors has fixed Friday ,29th July 2022 as the record date and have said that “The Final Dividend, if approved by the Members at the 28th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 05th August 2022, will be paid to the Members within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration of Dividend."

The stock closed at ₹410.35 apiece level, down by 2.23% from its previous close.

Kanco Tea & lndustries Limited

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors “Recommended dividend of .Rs. 7/- per Preference Share of face value Rs'100/- each and Re'11 per Equity share of face value is 10/- each being 7% and 10% on Face Value of Preference shares and Equity shares respectively, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting(AGM) and would be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration at the ensuing AGM to the Members whose name appears in the Register of Members as on the cut - off date i.e 29tn July,2022."

The stock closed at ₹71.00 apiece level, down by 0.70% from the previous close.

Subros Ltd

On 24th May, the Board recommended a dividend of ₹0.70 (35%) per equity share of ₹2 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2022. For the purpose of the same, the company has said in a regulatory filing that “We would like to inform that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 30th July, 2022 to 5th August, 2022 (both days inclusive) for payment of dividend and annual general meeting. The dividend on equity shares for the year ended 31st March, 2022, if declared, at the ensuing annual general meeting, shall be paid to the Members holding equity shares at the close of business hours on Friday, 29th July, 2022."

The stock closed at ₹330.50 apiece level, up by 1.52% from the previous close.