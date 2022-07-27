17 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if own any13 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 06:03 PM IST
- Here are the stocks that shall trade ex-dividend in trade tomorrow on 28th July 2022.
Stock market watchers or shareholders of Wim Plast, Akzo Nobel India, eMudhra Ltd, Bajaj Electricals, Bengal Pea & Fabrics Ltd, Mukand Ltd, SAIL, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, ICRA, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Smruthi Organics Ltd, Sobha, Osiajee Texfab Limited, Sahyadri Industries Ltd, Kanco Tea & lndustries Limited, and Subros Ltd, should note that all the said stocks are going to turn ex-dividend tomorrow. The Board of Directors of the above companies have fixed 29th July 2022 as the record date and since the ex-date falls one day before the record date for corporate actions, these stocks shall trade ex-dividend tomorrow on 28th July 2022.